Sei Investments Co. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 72,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 77,141 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.6%

NMFC opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.82.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

