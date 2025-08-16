Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 155.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 52.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $213,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 193.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 81,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.1%

MP stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $82.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.