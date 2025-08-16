Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 604,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

