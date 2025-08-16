Sei Investments Co. Acquires 63 Shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of NewMarket worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 54,160.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth $7,671,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Trading Down 0.1%

NewMarket stock opened at $765.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.45. NewMarket Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $480.00 and a fifty-two week high of $776.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $705.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $698.51 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.