Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 186,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

