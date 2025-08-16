Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,000 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $44,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 632,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120,775 shares during the period. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC now owns 770,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 320,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.