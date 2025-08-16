Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cowa LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,125.0% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,718.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

