Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 57,700 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 734,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 193,300 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $273,000. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

