Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 240 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $316.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.04 and a 200 day moving average of $290.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $317.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

