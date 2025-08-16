Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,434 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

