Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $33.30 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 6.0% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $33,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 313,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 69,483 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 93,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 453,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $25.58.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

