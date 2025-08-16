Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $2.45 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

