Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $577.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $583.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

