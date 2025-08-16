Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SANA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.90. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.