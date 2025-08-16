San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 37.9% – Still a Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 37.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 738,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 299,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The stock has a market cap of C$28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
