San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 37.9% – Here’s What Happened

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 37.9% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 738,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 299,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$28.68 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

