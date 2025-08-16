Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $28,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $188.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

