Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of First Solar worth $24,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. The trade was a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,684 shares of company stock worth $7,660,704 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $199.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Oppenheimer lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

