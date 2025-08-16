Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,042,237 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 241.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KE by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,659 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KE by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,916,000 after acquiring an additional 919,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BEKE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

KE Price Performance

KE stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.