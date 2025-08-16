RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $154.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.