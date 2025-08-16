Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $374,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 213,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial set a $337.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $353.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.4%

RCL stock opened at $313.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $154.08 and a one year high of $355.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,807 shares of company stock worth $11,652,630. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

