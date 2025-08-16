Roger W. Jenkins Buys 4,000 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,428,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 157,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $272,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

