Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock Price

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of CRCL opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion and a PE ratio of -11,804.96. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.28.

In other news, major shareholder Catalyst Group Vi L.P General sold 3,550,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $104,036,213.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,120,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,538,531.70. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $5,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 320,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,870.30. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,682,884 shares of company stock worth $195,808,501.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $673,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $579,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $279,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $528,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

