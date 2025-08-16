Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $255.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.02 and its 200-day moving average is $240.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $191.31 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

