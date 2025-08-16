Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Invests $207,000 in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.60 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.02.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.65.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
