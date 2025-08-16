Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Invests $207,000 in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.60 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.