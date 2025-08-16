Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) EVP Buys $24,999.34 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) EVP Alexander Dyes purchased 29,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.34. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 907,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,154.16. This represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Alexander Dyes bought 63,203 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,930.37.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0965 per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,637 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,051,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,514 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

