Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 243,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2,151.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.06.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.38%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

