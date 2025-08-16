ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.83.

ResMed Trading Up 0.0%

ResMed stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,063 shares of company stock worth $7,058,835. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.