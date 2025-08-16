Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $145.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.58. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $2,618,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 100,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $2,866,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $328,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,171.94. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,800. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,691. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

