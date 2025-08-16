QNCX FY2029 EPS Raised by Brookline Capital Management

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Quince Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QNCX. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Quince Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quince Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.00. Quince Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNCX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

