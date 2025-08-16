Q4 Earnings Forecast for Mistras Group Issued By Sidoti Csr

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Mistras Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Mistras Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Mistras Group Stock Up 0.6%

MG stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 447.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

