Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 75,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,000.90. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,794 shares of company stock worth $26,641,913. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSTG opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 158.38, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

