Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 6,285 Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 73.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $119,136,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 629,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,835,000 after buying an additional 82,979 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,913,000 after buying an additional 614,766 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,388 shares of company stock worth $4,955,363. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

