PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.1538.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $555,635.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 337,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,064.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,163.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

