Prudential PLC Sells 9,305 Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

