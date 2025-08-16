Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $258.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

