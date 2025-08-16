Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $170.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $193.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.