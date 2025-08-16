Prudential PLC Invests $784,000 in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,511 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Airlines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,654 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,211,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,860,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 829 shares in the company, valued at $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the sale, the president owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

