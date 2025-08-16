Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $47.08 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

