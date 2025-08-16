Prudential PLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,183 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,498,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 297,754 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,086,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 21.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,218,000 after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after purchasing an additional 314,060 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,487,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,009,000 after buying an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,205,661.10. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,740. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock valued at $421,797,778. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $68.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 143.24, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. Nutanix has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

