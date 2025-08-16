Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 191,662 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 186,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.44 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

