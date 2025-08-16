Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,307 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $67.19 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $42,534.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,673. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,309. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

