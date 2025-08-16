Promising Retail Stocks To Research – August 13th

Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies whose main business is selling goods or services directly to consumers, whether through brick-and-mortar stores, online platforms, or a combination of both. These stocks tend to be sensitive to consumer confidence and spending patterns, making them good indicators of broader economic health. Investors often watch retail earnings and same-store sales figures to gauge how these companies—and the economy at large—are performing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.03. 50,582,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,246,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.48. Tesla has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 197.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.78. 38,739,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,860,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.21. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.00. 23,342,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,780,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.61. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

