Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 289,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 581,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,809,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $115.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

