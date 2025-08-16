Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 264 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $1,820,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $19,278,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $866.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $967.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $935.06.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 84 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.57, for a total transaction of $72,287.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,516.04. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

