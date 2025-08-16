Progressive Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,737 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $354.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.84.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

