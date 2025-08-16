Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RRC. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

Range Resources stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

