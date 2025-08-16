Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock Price

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXE. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $135.00 price target on Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.96.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.93 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Expand Energy has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

