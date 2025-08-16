Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes $53,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

