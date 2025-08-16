Pinnacle Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Unisys worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Unisys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UIS. Maxim Group upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Unisys Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of UIS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Unisys Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unisys Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unisys



Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

